Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced the wrap on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Johar took to Twitter to share an update on the wrap of the film, which he described as a piece of his heart. "... a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!" he wrote.

The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also thanked the crew of the film for their support. "Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani... I am forever grateful," Johar said.

In the video shared by Karan, his leading man Ranveer can be seen getting emotional as the shoot comes to an end. He is seen hugging Karan in the video which also features the entire team celebrating the wrap of the film. Film's leading lady Alia Bhatt marked her presence virtually.

READ | Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim recreates scene from Hera Pheri

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who assisted Karan on the film also made blink-and-miss appearances in the video. Watch it again to spot Chote Nawab if you haven't already.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. A Dharma Productions project, the film is slated to be released on February 10, 2023.