Hyderabad: Team Brahmastra extensively promoted the film before it hit big screens on September 9. The film which Ranbir feels is a "monster hit," is now all set for its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ahead of the Brahmastra OTT release, the makers released a quirky video wherein Ranbir is seen cribbing about the length he and his wife Alia Bhatt have to go for promoting the film.

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram to share a video of Ranbir talking on the phone to a Brahmastra team member who is seemingly trying to convince him to promote the film ahead of its OTT release. In the video, Ranbir is seen delivering a monologue venting out his irritation. Ranbir is even heard saying that he is "done with Brahmastra and Ayan Mukerji." He doesn't mean it, of course.

The video has left netizens in splits and celebrities too have apparently liked the humour. Arjun Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and more have left laughing emojis on Alia's comment section while Malaika Arora has liked the video featuring Ranbir promoting Brahmastra while he is lambasting the same.

Alia and Ranbir-starrer adventure-mythological fantasy film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4, 2022. Helmed by Ayan, the film played a huge part in Alia and Ranbir's love story.

Interestingly, cupid struck the actors while they were working on the film and with Brahmastra their relationship went through a complete arch as it was released while the star couple is expecting their first child together. The film marked their first big screen collaboration.