Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan made a stunning appearance at the Oscars 2023. The RRR actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni to the 95th Academy Awards on Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple looked stunning together as they walked the Oscars champagne carpet with team RRR.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child is known. While talking to the media at the Oscars carpet, Ram Charan said that their baby is already bringing so much luck. Ram Charan looked dapper as ever as he paid homage to Indian culture donning a black bandhgala ethnic velvet outfit as he walked the carpet at the esteemed international platform. Upasana looked ravishing in a white saree which she teamed up with a statement neckpiece.

Ram Charan, who enjoys a huge fan following in India, said that is having a fanboy moment at the Oscars 2023. The actor also admitted that he was nervous before the award gala and so was his wife. Talking to the media at 95th Academy Awards, Ram Charan said, "She (Upasana) is six months pregnant as well; I think the baby is already bringing us so much luck... from the Golden Globes to standing here!"

Upasana and Ram Charan will be welcoming their first baby around June. Ram Charan and Upasana, who are married for over a decade waited for years to embrace parenthood and, their baby is already a globe-trotter as the expecting parents are making heads turn at the international award galas.