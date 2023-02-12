Hyderabad: No one is untouched by the Naatu Naatu craze and a video shared by automobile tycoon Anand Mahindra exemplifies the same. Anand, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a small video of wherein he is seen with RRR actor Ram Charan at the Hyderabad E-Prix, India’s first Formula E race.

On Saturday, Mahindra took to Twitter to share a short video of him having a lighter moment with Ram Charan. Needless to say, the video is taking social media by storm as the business magnet is seen trying to learn Naatu Naatu hookstep from Ram Charan. Not only that, Mahindra also wished luck to Ram Charan for the Oscars as the energetic dance number from RRR has secured a spot in Best Original Song.

READ | Ram Charan hits safari trail in Africa with wife Upasana Kamineni - video

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!"

Soon after he shared the video, Ram Charan replied to his tweet and wrote, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team🙏🏼❤️."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently made headlines for his kind gesture towards a young fan suffering from Cancer. The actor, who is observing the 41-day-long Ayyappa Deeksha, was seen meeting his young fan in a hospital in Hyderabad. Giving the 9-year-old hope and strength as he fights the deadly disease, Ram Charan spent some time with him and surprised the boy with a gift.