Watch: Ram Charan teaches Naatu Naatu hookstep to Anand Mahindra at Hyderabad E-Prix, latter says 'Good luck at the Oscars'
Hyderabad: No one is untouched by the Naatu Naatu craze and a video shared by automobile tycoon Anand Mahindra exemplifies the same. Anand, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a small video of wherein he is seen with RRR actor Ram Charan at the Hyderabad E-Prix, India’s first Formula E race.
Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023
On Saturday, Mahindra took to Twitter to share a short video of him having a lighter moment with Ram Charan. Needless to say, the video is taking social media by storm as the business magnet is seen trying to learn Naatu Naatu hookstep from Ram Charan. Not only that, Mahindra also wished luck to Ram Charan for the Oscars as the energetic dance number from RRR has secured a spot in Best Original Song.
@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023
Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team🙏🏼❤️
Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!"
What a brilliant race!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023
Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt !
What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city @KTRBRS@GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix #CheerForTeamMahindra pic.twitter.com/wypkJ8WE8x
Soon after he shared the video, Ram Charan replied to his tweet and wrote, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team🙏🏼❤️."
Through #MakeaWishFoundation , Charan Swamy @AlwaysRamCharan met a 9 year old kid ailing from cancer. The kid’s wish of meeting his favourite star was fulfilled ❤️— Trends RamCharan (@TweetRamCharan) February 9, 2023
Annayyyaaaa 🙏🏻#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/H08XX2fvIQ
Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently made headlines for his kind gesture towards a young fan suffering from Cancer. The actor, who is observing the 41-day-long Ayyappa Deeksha, was seen meeting his young fan in a hospital in Hyderabad. Giving the 9-year-old hope and strength as he fights the deadly disease, Ram Charan spent some time with him and surprised the boy with a gift.