Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan received a rousing welcome upon his arrival after attending the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles is known. After the Oscars, Ram Charan is now back to shoot for his upcoming film with director Shankar which is tentatively titled RC15. When he returned to the sets of RC15, Prabhudeva and his team sprang a surprise on Ram Charan.

On Sunday, Ram Charan took to social media to share a video from the sets of RC15. The video shared by Charan shows Prabhudeva and nearly a hundred of RC15 team members dancing to the tunes of the RRR song Naatu Naatu which won India its first Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Sharing the video, Ram Charan thanked the entire team of RC15 for their warm gesture. The actor was seemingly touched by team RC15's sweet surprise. "Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. 🙏 Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise ❤️ Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15," wrote Charan alongside the video.

Watch | Ram Charan creates fan frenzy in Hyderabad as he returns after Oscars 2023

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC15 also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film was announced in February 2021 and went on floors in October 2021. While makers have remained tight-lipped about RC15's plot, the buzz around Shankar's film hints that the upcoming film will feature Ram Charan in a dual role. The film also stars S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.