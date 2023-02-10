Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was spotted at Jaisalmer airport on February 8, was reportedly in Rajasthan to attend a wedding. After sharing an on-flight picture with Karan Johar, Mohanlal is back to breaking the internet with his viral videos from Jaipur. On Friday, Akshay Kumar, who also attended the high-profile event, shared a video wherein he and Mohanlal are seen performing Bhangra.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short video clip featuring himself and Mohanlal. In the video, the two superstars are seen dancing to Bhangra tunes while the other guest cheered and hooted for the two. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment 😊."

Akshay and Mohanlal aside, the event was marked by Karan Johar, Malayalam actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan among other celebrities. Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan also performed at the event which took place at Rambagh palace hotel in Jaipur.

Watch: Mohanlal nails Bhangra steps with Akshay Kumar, Lalettan grooving to Jimikki Kammal is unmissable

READ | Makers confirm Drishyam 3, Mohanlal fans say George Kutty is back

In another video shared by singer Reshma Raghavendra from the event, Mohanlal is seen grooving to 2017 Malayalam chartbuster Jimikki Kammal. Lalettan looks his dapper self in a black kurta with matching pajama. As he danced with two young girls, the whistles and cheering did not stop throughout his performance. For whose high-profile weddings the celebrities from the Malayama film industry and Bollywood flew to Jaipur is yet to be known. But, the videos surfacing from the event are surely a treat for fans.

On the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer. According to reports, the actor is likely to play an underworld don in the movie helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from this, he will also be returning as George Kutty in the most successful franchise Drishyam 3.