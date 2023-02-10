Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a beautiful video from their wedding ceremony. The couple looks stunning in their respective wedding attires. In the video, Sid and Kiara are seen sharing a kiss after exchanging varmala.

After sharing few pictures from their wedding, now Sid and Kiara have dropped a stunning vide which is sure to floor their fans. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara shared a beautiful video from their wedding and captioned it with, "7.02.2023 🙏🏼❤️♾️." The video begins with Kiara's bridal entry and Sid waiting for her bride on stage. Going by the video, Kiara apparently kept Sid waiting for a long time as he is seen checking time as Kiara inches close to him dancing.

As the video progresses, a soulful rendition of their superhit song Ranjha from Shershaah jazzes up the whole atmosphere. The changed version of Ranjha is adapted to Sid and Kiara's happily ever after love story with lyrics like "Mera Dola Ve Aaya Dola" while the original song it 'Ve Mera Dola Ni Aaya Dola.'

The couple is also seen sharing a kiss and posing together beaming with joy as the guests cheer for the two. The video ends with the two lost into each other's eyes with joined hands. Donning outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth and Kiara exuded charm on their big day.

Sid and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh palace hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a three-day wedding festivity. The wedding that took place on February 7, was marked by Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, and others. After the wedding, the couple flew to Delhi on Wednesday. Sid and Kiara are said to be hosting a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends but nothing is confirmed by the two as yet.