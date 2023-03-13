Hyderabad: Team RRR is on cloud nine after winning the Oscars for Best Original Song. The team, who joined music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose at the award gala, is celebrating the historic win at the Oscars. After attending the 95th Academy Awards, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Kamineni, MM Keervani, and others gathered at SS Rajamouli's LA home.

Ram Charan's wife Upsana has been treating her Instagram followers with several pictures and videos from her trip to LA for the Oscars. On Monday, Upasana took to social media to share a glimpse of post-Oscar win celebrations. After the Oscars, team RRR seemingly went to SS Rajamouli's US home to celebrate the victory. In one of the pictures shared by Upasana, Ram Charan is seen posing with all the international awards that RRR bagged so far.

From singing together to the tunes of MM Keeravani on the piano to having a gala time celebrating the highest honour possible for Naatu Naatu, the RRR family is making memories to cherish for a lifetime in the US. In the video shared by Upasana, Keeravani is seen playing his favourite song Top Of The World by Carpenters. As reported earlier, he also sang an improvised version of the 1973 released song during his acceptance speech at the Oscars.

Watch: Here's how team RRR is celebrating after Naatu Naatu Oscar win

Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli are seen celebrating with their son, SS Karthikeya, and daughter-in-law, SS Pooja Prasad along with Ram Charan, Upasana, and others in the videos. Jr NTR, who is one half of the RRR, however, is missing in the videos from RRR's Naatu Naatu Oscar win celebrations.