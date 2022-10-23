Amaravati: A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans of actor Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his film. The incident occurred in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district.

Displaying overenthusiasm, fans of Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his movie Billa in Venkatramana theatre. They resorted to this to celebrate Prabhas' birthday.

However, the seats in the theatre caught fire. With flames spreading fast, the audience ran out in panic. Fortunately, there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some people watching the film.

Billa starring Prabhas and his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away recently, was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark Prabhas' birthday. The film which features Anushka Shetty as the female lead was first released in 2009. It was produced under Krishnam Raju's own banner Gopikrishna Movies.

While fans in both Telugu-speaking states are celebrating Prabhas' birthday with great enthusiasm, the actor, however, is not celebrating his birthday this year due to Krishnam Raju's death.

On a related note, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming films Project K and Adipurush treated fans of the actor with special posters from respective films. While team Adipurush dropped Prabhas' new poster as Lord Ram from the film, the makers of Project K unveiled teaser poster of the actor. Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel helmed Salaar in his kitty while his fans will see him playing ghost in a supernatural action thriller directed by Maruthi Dasari.