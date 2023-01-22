Hyderabad: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul wedding festivities have commenced in Khandala. Ahead of the wedding, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala is all decked up and gusts have started to reach the wedding venue. To keep their wedding a private affair, Athiya and Rahul have reportedly opted for no-phone policy for the guests who will be attending the intimate event.

Watch: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding venue in Khandala decked up

On Saturday, Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse where the wedding will be taking place was decorated with golden shamiana and flowers. Going by the visuals, Athiya and Rahul's wedding theme will seemingly be golden. The wedding will be a close-knit affair with less than 100 guests including family members and close friends in attendance. Contrary to earlier reports, no biggies from Bollywood will be attending the Athiya and Rahul wedding in Khandala.

According to reports, household and home staff's phones will be sealed while on premises. There is a strict no-phone policy in place for all wedding functions. If reports are to be believed, guests are requested not to post any pictures and videos from Athiya and Rahul wedding until the couple decides to post it on social media.

Athiya and Rahul are said to be tying the knot on January 23 but there is no confirmation from the couple or families so far. Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating for a while now. The couple made their relationship official in 2021 but even before that Athiya was seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

On the work front, Athiya made her debut in Salman Khan-backed Hero in 2015. She was then seen in Anees Bazmee-directed Mubarakan in 2017. The actor was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Athiya is yet to announce her next film but keeps her fans engaged on her YouTube channel where she amassed 59K followers since last January 2022.