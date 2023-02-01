Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says his upcoming feature Shiv Shastri Balboa is a special film as it gave him the opportunity to play a title role after being around in showbiz for over three decades. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the movie is billed as a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America.

Kher, who co-stars with Neena Gupta in Shiv Shastri Balboa, said he is happy for the both of them to have received the opportunity to finally shoulder a film. "Neena and I have been doing so much work for years. Now, we have got this recognition. Earlier, I would have a small face on a poster of a film. Now, after 38 years in the movie business I am on the main poster with my heroine. That is a great achievement."

"All this you can achieve with hard work and not necessarily (with) stardom. In my 37 years of career, there are many people who came and went, but we are still here," the actor, known for Saraansh, Karma, and The Kashmir Files, told reporters here on Tuesday evening. He was speaking at the trailer launch of Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Gupta, who saw career resurgence following films such as Badhaai Ho, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix series Masaba Masaba, said she feels blessed to not get stereotyped as a mother on screen. "I am getting to do good roles that are close to my age. I am not just playing the mummy roles. In one film, I am playing the title role. It is a very big thing for me," she said.

Shiv Shastri Balboa also features The Family Man star Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri of Rockstar fame. Shiv Shastri Balboa will hit the theatres on February 10.