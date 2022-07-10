Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. To Alia's surprise, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was waiting outside the airport to receive her as she come back home after wrapping up the shoot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

Like a dotting husband, Ranbir made sure that he welcomes his wife at the airport as she returns home after months. Alia's arrival at the airport sent the paparazzi into a tizzy who were enthusiastically congratulating her as she is all set to embrace motherhood. When paps told Alia that RK is waiting for her, the Raazi star rushed toward her car and excitedly shrieked, "Baby!!"

Alia Bhatt rushes to hug Ranbir at airpor

Alia and Ranbir's romantic reunion at the Mumbai airport is going viral on social media as fans can't keep their calm seeing a tender moment shared by their favourite couple. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, was seen excited and happy as they reunite after almost two months. Alia went to the UK to shoot for the film which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles.

Soon after their wedding in April, Ranbir and Alia dived into their respective professional life. While Ranbir was seen at the T-Series office three days after the wedding, Alia returned to work in over a month as she took the flight to the UK on May 19. Being professional and committed actors that they are, the couple was shooting days before their wedding.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 this year. On June 27, Alia took to Instagram and announced the happy news that she was pregnant.

