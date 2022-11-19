Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is one happy father as his daughter Ira Khan found the one for life in Nupur Shikhare. The actor made heads turn in his salt-pepper look at his daughter's engagement bash. A video from the intimate party is doing rounds of the internet wherein Khan is seen grooving to his hit number Papa Kahte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

On Friday, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. However, Aamir stole everyone's attention with a salt-pepper look.

In the picture, Aamir looked dapper as he wore an embroidered white kurta with a matching dhoti. But what caught our attention was his salt-pepper hair that enhanced his look. Ira had announced in September that she will soon get engaged to the celebrity fitness trainer. The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress the audience. The film landed into a lot of controversies during its release.