Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi revealed he faced a dearth of opportunities after the lobby acted against him in Bollywood. The actor said he was winning over audiences and critics alike but the success did not translate in offers as no one was ready to work with him back then. But now, the scene is changing for him, said Vivek.

Talking to a webloid, Vivek poured his heart out on what he had to go through after a few successful films followed by a lull phase in his career. Vivek opined that a certain lobby tried crushing his talent but he is hopeful that the system is now waning.

"It is breaking. Look at what Sushant Singh Rajput went through, or so many other kids go through, so much talent gets crushed because it was somebody’s decision, for reasons other than work, to just destroy someone. There is so much power in some people’s hands, there is a God complex, which needs to go," said Vivek, who said he is happy to rebuild his career purely on "meritocracy."

The 46-year-old actor further added, "We can’t have too much power in their hand where they can think that they can make or break someone, and ensure that people don’t work in this industry again. People have said this to me and they actually believe it. It’s our fault as an industry that we’ve given that kind of power to them. That pedestal should be given only to talent — new, old, upcoming, established, that is the most important."

Vivek will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut series India Police Force. Oberoi, known for hit films such as Company, Dum, Saathiya, Yuva and Shootout at Lokhandwala, also stars in another Prime Video series, Inside Edge. The shooting of Indian Police Force, an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai. The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.