Mumbai: The formula of remaking older successful films or making their sequels has been one that has mostly proven profitable for producers and the latest movies to get this treatment are 'Omkara' and 'Desi Boyz'.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit has joined hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to produce the sequels of 'Desi Boyz' and a re-make of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial hit 'Omkara'. As of now, the makers of these two films have not revealed the star cast for the two films.

"We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them," said Sunil Lulla, Chairman, Eros Motion Pictures.

Adding to this, Anand Pandit stated, "'Omkara' and 'Desi Boyz' were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres. They have a cult following for different reasons and it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers."

Parag Sanghvi continued, "I am really thrilled to be a part of these amazing projects. It will be exciting to take the legacy of these classic hits forward." 'Desi Boyz' is a 2011 romantic comedy directed by director David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles, while Sanjay Dutt featured in an extended cameo.

Meanwhile, 'Omkara' is a 2006 Indian crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was headlined by Bollywood's top stars including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu. (ANI)