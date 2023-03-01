Hyderabad: The star cricketer Virat Kohli in a recent podcast with Danish Sait confessed that he will be forever grateful to his wife Anushka Sharma for filling his life with so much love. Virat recently discussed his personal and professional life in-depth on the RCB Podcast. The most touching part of the interaction was when Virat talked about Anushka.

Explaining how Anushka's maternity journey gave him inspiration and strength, Virat said that the journey of parenthood was very special, but more so for Anushka. Bringing a child into the world is a special feeling for parents in general, but for a mother in particular, it is life-altering. It has been a process that has completely transformed and changed Virat's life.

A mother's entire way of life is drastically changed, he said, adding that Anushka was resilient throughout, handling every obstacle that has been put in her path. 'I have witnessed everything. I have witnessed the transformation. That gave me the courage and motivation to claim that my struggles are trivial in comparison to what she has endured,' said the doting husband.

Virat further said that when he witnessed the sacrifices Anushka made, it changed his perspective on life. One of the most adored celebrity couples, Virat and Anushka got married on December 11 in Italy. They became proud parents of a baby girl, whom they named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Virat will play his 200th international game against Australia in the coming days.

On the other hand, Anushka will play the legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-discussed movie "Chakda Xpress" in the coming months. Meanwhile, Anushka is soaking in the success of Qala. Her cameo in the movie was kept a closely-guarded secret, but following its release, it became a very hot topic.

