Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they returned from Europe vacay in style. While fashion police is going gaga over their airport look, reports of Virat getting "angry" on Anushka over her apparent childish behavior in front of the media are going viral like wildfire.

Virat and Anushka returned to Mumbai with their daughter Vamika yesterday night. The couple even happily posed for the pictures after Anushka made sure that Vamika is safe in the car away from the paparazzi. Before the mother-daughter duo stepped out, Virat even requested the lensmen stationed outside to not click pictures and take videos as the child was deep in sleep and flashing lights would disturb his daughter.

That's it! This was what all that had happened which is being reported as 'Virat getting angry on Anushka at airport." Virushka even happily posed together for photogs and little did they know that the headlines tomorrow morning are going to talk about Kohli apparently losing his cool rather than a loving couple coming back from a holiday. Few reports also suggested that Virat handled the situation in front of the media as Anushka was "tipsy" on their arrival.

Virat Kohli gets angry on Anushka Sharma at airport? Watch what happened between couple

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress wherein she portrays the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream directly on Netflix. Chakda Xpress will be her first film after welcoming daughter Vamika in January 2021.

READ | Chakda Xpress shoot begins, Anushka Sharma shares video from day 1 of shoot

In March, the actor had announced that she is stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz (CSF), a production banner that she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in the year 2013. Back then, Anushka had said that this decision allows her to dedicate her time and resources to her first love which is acting. Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero which was released in 2018.