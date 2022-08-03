Mumbai (Maharashtra): A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki in Budapest has been leaked on social media and gone viral. In the viral image from Dunki set, SRK is seen having a word with Hirani and other members of the crew.

The 56-year-old superstar's fan club shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with the director, even as the rest of the crew around them. Another viral picture from Dunki set which is being widely spread on social media hints Budapest schedule wrap.

Viral pics from SRK's Dunki set hint at Budapest schedule wrap

Dunki, which is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and is being billed as an "emotional romantic comedy", is said to be about a Punjabi boy who emigrates to Canada. The film will mark Hirani and SRK's first collaboration. Talking about working with SRK, Hirani had earlier said that the energy, charisma, humour and charm that the superstar brings to a film is unparalleled and he looks forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.

Viral pics from SRK's Dunki set hint at Budapest schedule wrap

The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role who had earlier said that she is "beyond excited" working with Hirani and SRK for the first time.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Dunki in London, gets mobbed by fans - see viral video

Dunki aside, SRK will also be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled Jawan.