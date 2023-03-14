Hyderabad: If you think you have seen every picture of a reunion of Indians in America, then you are probably wrong as there is more to it. The 95th Academy awards saw Tollywood/Bollywood meeting Hollywood to Indians working in the two industries coming together all thanks to the grand event. The latest viral pictures from the Oscars are of Mindy Kaling taking a selfie with Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone, and then striking a pose with RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Akkineni.

Taking to Instagram, Mindy Kaling, an American television actress, shared a carousel post of pictures she took at the Oscars with Indian celebrities on the historic day of March 13. The first picture is a selfie, wherein Deepika is leaning forward towards Mindy who is taking the picture. Both the gorgeous ladies are looking stunning in the picture. The next picture is of Mindy posing with RRR fame Ram Charan and his wife Upasana from the Oscars afterparty. And, the third and last picture is with a bunch of south Asian stars, all girls, posing for a picture with Mindy.

Sharing the picture, The Office star, wrote: "Could not be more starstruck by these Brown Beauties." The pictures went viral in no time with celebs and fans taking to the comment section to appreciate their bond. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Canadian actress of Indian descent, commented: "here for the brown excellence!"

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote: "This makes me proud." Another fan of Mindy wrote: "Star lineup and yet, you steal the show!!" "That gold dress," wrote another appreciating Mindy's fashion sense. "Two Beauty queen's in one frame omg," wrote a user in response to Deepika and Windy's selfie.

