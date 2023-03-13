Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone made heads turn at the Oscars 2023. The actor was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. Padukone was seen beaming with pride as she introduced the RRR song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars and when MM Keeravani's dance anthem won the Best Original Award, Deepika's feelings were no different than the rest of the Indians back home.

A viral video from the Oscars 2023 shows Deepika getting tear-eyed. The actor got emotional listening to MM Keeravani's acceptance speech at the 95th Oscars as he along with lyricist Chandrabose bagged Oscars for Naatu Naatu. As Keeravani started singing his version of Carpenters' Top of the World, Deepika seemingly couldn't resist letting the emotions run high and was seen smiling while her eyes were moist. This viral video of Deepika from the Oscars is seemingly the most endearing sight from the award gala.

Naatu Naatu's Oscar win gave so much joy and a sense of pride to Indians. Deepika's videos simply echos how every Indian must be feeling today as the team RRR brings home the coveted Oscar trophy. The actor is also receiving praise for her elegant Oscar appearance in a Louis Vuitton custom-made by Nicolas Gghesquiere.

READ | Oscars 2023: Rajamouli and family's priceless reaction as 'Naatu Naatu' bags the Academy Award

Deepika also garnered praise from Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt for representing India at the 95th Academy Awards. While Kangana lauded Deepika for speaking graciously and confidently at the Oscars, Alia said, "This beauty making India proud and how." Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the 37-year-old diva was the epitome of grace and beauty at the Oscars 2023, to say the least.