Hyderabad: The much-anticipated project of actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej hit the floors on Wednesday. The untitled movie is a remake of the Tamil film 'Vinodhaya Sitham'. The Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan will be playing Samuthirakani's role in the original film as the god of time.

Taking to Twitter, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "'THE BEST DAY' I would cherish forever. It's a dream come true to work with my Guru for life @PawanKalyan Grateful at this amazing opportunity & Can't wait for a big chunk of learning and memories. (sic)." Fans were quick to react to the post with any users wishing the team luck. A Twitter user by the name of Kalyan Babu commented "All the best Dharam" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan took to Instagram to announce the status of the film. He shared, "Powerful & Power Packed Combination #PSPK & #SDT project takes off today. Storming updates on the way." The actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are related as both belong to Tollywood's 'mega' family. Sai Dharam Tej is a nephew of Pawan Kalyan and this is their first movie together.

The Telugu remake will be helmed by Samuthirakani, who had earlier directed the original Tamil movie. The original movie 'Vinodhaya Sitham' was released last year, which tells the story of a self-centered and dominating man, who meets with a car accident. However, he is given an additional 90 days to live to make things right.

