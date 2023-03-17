Mumbai: Vikramaditya Motwane-directed Amazon Original series "Jubliee" will premiere on April 7, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Friday. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Motwane. He has also co created the show along with Soumik Sen. Atul Sabharwal has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, "Jubilee" is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love, the official synopsis reads. The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

It features an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artists and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement.

The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery and the all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world, she added.

The show will premiere on Prime Video in two parts - part one (episodes one to five) will start streaming on April 7 and part two (episodes six to 10) will release on April 14. Motwane said 'Jubliee' as an idea has been with him since he started his journey in the films as assistant director. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone which is what drew me to the story in the first place.

"We've painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It's been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we've all done," the director-creator said. "Jubliee" will be available for streaming to Prime Video members in India and across 240 countries and territories. (PTI)