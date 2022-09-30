Hyderabad (Telangana): At a time when only content from South India seems to be working at the box office, Bollywood has come up with a story in the form of Vikram Vedha, which has its roots in a Tamil hit film and a two-hero structure much like the earlier release of this year, RRR, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan as a menacing gangster Vedha and Saif Ali Khan in the role of a righteous cop Vikram, the film also stars Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha hit big screens on September 30 and is being touted as a mass entertainer. Moviegoers are lauding Vikram Vedha for sturdy technical work, especially the cinematography by P. S. Vinod, who effectively brings out the essence of Kanpur and Lucknow as he holds the pulse of the leading lines in his frames. In the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, the husband-wife director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the original, has steered the Hindi version too, changing the backdrop to Kanpur and Lucknow.

Vikram Vedha reviews started pouring in right after the makers arranged a screening of the film for the media a few days back. The film managed to impress critics and is now being lauded by the audience. Twitter is flooded with Vikram Vedha reviews as the movie buffs are seemingly enjoying the Hrithik-Saif face-off.

Tweeple are liking "Hrithik’s Swag and Saif’s Intensity," in the film. Those who have watched 2017 released original film are also like the Hindi version for its fantastic cultural adaption and brilliant performances by the leading men.

The film also features a taut background score, which is very urban in its approach with generous use of guitars and drums with a prominent kick and tom punches. The early response and reviews hint that Vikram Vedha could further salvage Bollywood's reputation at the box office after Brahmastra.

Have a look at what Twitterati has to say about Hrithik and Saif's Vikram Vedha: