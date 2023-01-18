Mumbai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing screen space in Atlee Kumar's highly anticipated film Jawaan. In the film, Vijay will be seen playing an antagonist and locking horns with SRK whom he calls a "gentleman." Sethupathi said SRK was so down to earth that his stardom never come in the way of their collaboration in Jawan.

"I had a good time working on Jawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Khan) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am a superstar. Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. And then sometimes I would say, 'sorry sir, if I disturb you', he would say, no Vijay, do it'. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet," Sethupathi said in an interview.

Jawan is produced by Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release across five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Sethupathi has signed a slew of Hindi films even before the release of his Bollywood debut film, Mumbaikar. He is also working on Amazon's streaming show Farzi with Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.

"I did a film with Sriram sir (Raghavan) Merry Christmas', I had a great time with Sriram Raghavan, his team and also Katrina (Kaif). I enjoyed a lot and I learnt a lot," he said. "I did one silent film, Gandhi Talks' and then there is Mumbaikar' with Santosh Sivan, it is my first debut (in Hindi)," the actor said describing his upcoming projects in Hindi.

Sethupathi, a formidable name in south cinema with hits such as Soodhu Kavvum, 96, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Iraivi, Super Deluxe, Petta, Master and Vikram Vedha, has gained popularity in the Hindi belt in recent years after the audiences discovered his cinema through streaming platforms.