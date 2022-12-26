Hyderabad: On Christmas, actor Vijay Deverakonda surprises his fans with his special thanksgiving gesture #DeveraSanta. Christmas 2022 was no exception as the Arjun Reddy star announced an all-expenses-paid trip for his 100 fans.

Taking to social media, Vijay conducted a poll to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if his fans want a trip to -- Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India.

"#DeveraSanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022"

Vijay's post left his fans excited. They flooded his Twitter post with likes and comments. "Best Christmas gift...Thank you Anna," a social media user commented. "Mountains or just meet me anywhere," another user wrote.

READ | Vijay Deverakonda pledges for organ donation: 'Would love to be part of someone after my life' - video

For unversed, DeverSanta began in 2017 with Vijay distributing gifts in JNTU Hyderabad as a token of gratitude for making a massive-sized painting of Arjun Reddy. Since then, the actor has made it an annual tradition to do his bit to reciprocate the love that he receives from his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay's last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a PAN-India project, bombed at the box office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Ananya Panday, the film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut.

Coming up next for Vijay is the romantic drama Shiva Nirvana directed Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023. After Mahanati, this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together. Vijay is also teaming up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement.