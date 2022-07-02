Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Vijay Deverakonda has set the temperatures soaring in the latest poster of his upcoming film Liger. On Saturday, the makers of Liger dropped a brand new poster of the film featuring the leading man in his bold avatar.

Liger has been making headlines right from the word go for all the right reasons. The film will mark Vijay's Bollywood debut while it will also introduce boxing legend Mike Tyson to Indian films. Amid the growing buzz around the film, the makers have released a bold poster of Vijay in the nude.

The poster was unveiled on the social media handles of Dharma Productions. In the image, Vijay is seen in the buff while holding a bunch of flowers to hide his modesty. "It just got x10 hotter in here!🥵 Here comes #LigerOn25thAug2022.🐯," reads caption alongside the image on the banner's Instagram handle.

Liger has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie put a pause on its shoot. The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 last year but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. The film is now slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

