Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently attended an event here to increase awareness about organ donation. At the event, the Liger said he would "love to be part of someone" after his life. The actor is being lauded for his kind intention which can inspire many especially when organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries.

On Children's Day, Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in the city to encourage organ donation. A video from the event is doing rounds of the internet wherein the actor is seen talking about his desire to donate all his organs after his life.

Deverakonda said, "Doctors tell me that there are a lot of surgeries happening only because of donors. It’s incredible that there are so many people donating emotionally for people. It’s a beautiful thing. At the same time, doctors were talking about how organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries."

"I think, I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs." said the 33-year-old actor.

The actor is being lauded for his noble thoughts on the internet. His decision has been welcomed by many on social media. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, "More respect and love to you Vijay" while another said, "Toral inspiration VD."

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Liger which tanked box office. He will be next seen in his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Khushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.