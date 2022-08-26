Mumbai (Maharashtra): If early box office reports and people's reviews are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's pan-India film has failed to impress the audience. Puri Jagannadh's Liger had great advance booking due to the extensive promotional events across the country. However, the film opened largely to negative reviews.

The official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions announced Liger opening day box office numbers. managed to collect Rs 33.12 crore on its opening day. Unfortunately, it's a worldwide box office collection. Their post read, "The #LigerHuntBegins at the box office delivering a solid punch on day 1! (sic)."

The numbers are bigger than the opening-day collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood's biggest mainstream hit this year, which gained traction as the days went by. While Bollywood is keeping fingers crossed, trade news sites, however, are being cautious with their figures.

From all available figures, Liger has done well in the two Telugu-speaking states than in Hindi market.The film is the seventh-highest opener for a Telugu film (single-language or dubbed) this year, behind RRR, KGF 2, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, Acharya and F3. It is apparent that the formula of putting a South Indian star in a Bollywood movie and hoping that it would end the present box-office drought, clearly hasn't worked.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked Bollywood debut of boxer Mike Tyson as well.