Mumbai (Maharashtra): Vijay Deverakonda has the most loving response to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who in an episode of Koffee With Karan said that she wishes to date the Telugu superstar. At least that is what Sara is seen saying reluctantly in the latest Koffee with Karan 7 promo.

In the teaser of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Sara shyly shares her crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Sara will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor on the couch. She was asked by filmmaker-host Karan Johar to name a guy she would like to date from the film industry.

Deverakonda on Tuesday evening responded to the promo of Koffee with Karan. He took to his Instagram story and wrote: "I love how you say, Deverakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection," followed by red heart emoji. The actor also tagged Sara and Janhvi on his post.

In her previous appearance with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, Sara had gone on to reveal her crush at that time on Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. This time when Karan asked: "Sara, give me a name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." Sara is heard saying, "No no, no," at first, and then after a pause, mentions Deverakonda's name.

On the work front, Deverakonda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Liger. A bold poster of Vijay dropped a few days ago and created quite a stir across the country, setting records as it became the first ever poster to get the fastest 1 million likes and also had the actor trending on a social media platform continuously for over 24 hours with the poster.

Janhvi and Sara are not the only ones who are crushing over the handsome actor. Vijay's Pan-India popularity got a boost after he bared all in the Liger poster. Following which thousands of females took on his surname and changed their Instagram handles to include Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Vijay's much awaited film Liger will hit the big screen on August 25 across India. Ananya Panday also stars in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.