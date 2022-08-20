Mumbai (Maharashtra): Seems like the boycott Bollywood movement has found resonance in the Southern film industry with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger becoming the latest target of the trend. While netizens are trending Boycott Liger Movie on Twitter, Vijay has confirmed that the makers are toying with the idea of a sequel.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the upcoming sports drama is all set to release on August 25. However, even before that,'#BoycottLigerMovie' started trending on Twitter.

Various reasons are being cited by the netizens calling for the Liger ban. Mainly, those who are boycotting the Telugu film is because of Karan Johar's involvement in it. This is yet another movie after Lal Singh Chhadha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa and the yet-to-be-released Pathaan, which the netizens have given a call to boycott citing various reasons.

Speaking about Liger, the film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. Vijay and Ananya are on Liger Fandom tour to promote the film. During promotions, the actor was asked about Liger sequel. To which he replied, "We are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time."

Meanwhile, the film has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film. The film is also believed to feature some high-octane action sequences. Sources in the know say that the two-hour-twenty-minute long film has seven fights and six songs. Liger will hit big screens on August 25.