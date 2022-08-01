Hyderabad (Telangana): The crew of the film Liger, which included Charmme Kaur, Vijay Deverakonda, and director Puri Jagannadh, paid a visit to the set of megastar Chiranjeevi's highly awaited film Godfather.

In a unique set built in Mumbai, the Godfather crew was filming a special song, which will have India's superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan shake their legs together. As they visited them on the sets of Godfather, the Liger team, which was busy promoting their film in Mumbai, received the stars' blessings for their movie's upcoming theatrical release.

A picture of them together has gone viral soon after Vijay shared it on his Instagram handle. "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir. Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always ❤️," wrote Vijay alongside the picture.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar Liger, which marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday's first multi-lingual film, is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.