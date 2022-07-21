Hyderabad: The trailer of the much-awaited movie 'Liger' was unveiled on Thursday. Vijay Deverakonda raises the temperature in his rough look, all set to take on the challenges and fight with the beasts.

From Vijay's sensational poster to the hook step of 'Akadi Pakadi', 'Liger' has been in the headlines for a while now. The movie marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood and will also introduce the boxing legend, Mike Tyson, to the Indian cinema.

The movie has been in the limelight ever since its inception, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot was delayed. It was also supposed to release last year on September 9, but unfortunately due to the rising cases, it was postponed. The film, however, is all set to release worldwide on August 25 this year.

'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannadh and features Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverekonda, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy among others. Produced by director's production house Puri Connects and Charmme Kaur, the movie will be released in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.