Mumbai (Maharashtra): Khuda Haafiz actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is also a Kalaripayattu specialist, stuntman and action choreographer, has shared a video of him in the Himalayas. The video showcases him performing a series of kriyas to control breathing.

The actor was seen coming out of the snow with bruises on his shoulders from the piercing cold. When asked why he did it, he shared: "Every martial artist has to hit different levels of physical abilities and this kind of meditation is his way of unlocking a whole new zone." He will soon be releasing a three-hour detailed video on how to control breathing through the mind and the mind through breathing. It will be coming on his YouTube channel.

Soon after Vidyut shared the video on Instagram, his fans started flooding his comment section with messages lauding his talent. Praising Vidyut for what he did, a user wrote, "Wowwwww I am speechless, how can you handle the cold?" while another wrote, "You are the best among the rest. #isupportvidyut."

On the work front, his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, Agni Pariksha will hit the theatres on July 8. His other projects also include IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana.

