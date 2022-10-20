Mumbai: Actors Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to star in a sports action film, the makers announced Thursday. Titled Crakk, the movie will be directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 fame. It is produced by Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the movie is being touted as India's first-ever extreme sports action film and will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences. Crakk follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Jammwal said the aim is to break all boundaries and explore a thrilling sports action film. "Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realised that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment. "This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India," the actor-producer said in a statement.

Datt, who collaborated with Jammwal for 2019 actioner Commando 3, said Crakk is the most challenging film of his career. "'Crakk' is a script I have been working on for the last four years, to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill, Datt said.

Rampal said Crakk offers a lot more things to the audience and praised Jammwal for his dedication to perfect action sequences. Fernandez said she was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of Crakk and immediately decided to be a part of it. She added she is looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team.

Aditya Chowksey, Distribution Head at Reliance Entertainment, said they are excited to team up with Jammwal on this film. "As India's first-ever extreme sports action film, 'Crakk' is a project we all are super excited about. And with Vidyut, an action icon, we are positive that the moviegoers in India are set for a thrilling ride!, Chowksey added.

Producer Parag Sanghvi said getting on this journey of this film is fulfilling for him. "Crakk" is written by Datt, Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay and dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh. Co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey, the film has started shooting in Poland. It is scheduled to be released in 2023. (PTI)