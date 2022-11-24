Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is known for films such as 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir' and several others, is directing and producing his next film titled '12th Fail'. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey will be headlining the film.

The film has been adapted from author Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name, and is inspired by the real life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. However, it is not a biography, rather it's a portrait of the power of one - how one man or one woman with integrity can bring about a huge change in an ecosystem. Major portions of the film have been shot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, the location that has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra says, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. '12th Fail' is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence, I will believe I have succeeded." Lead actor Vikrant says that the film is a tribute to all the students who dare to dream and brave the odds.

He shares, "It's the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream-come-true and a huge challenge since he's such a thorough director."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has wrapped the first schedule of '12th Fail' in Chambal, Agra, and is currently filming the second schedule in Delhi. The film is scheduled for a 2023 summer release. (IANS)

