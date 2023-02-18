Mumbai: There's no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' as the film became the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema with a worldwide collection of Rs 981 crore. The update was shared on Instagram by the official handle of Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday. The star-studded movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in titular roles was helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The film has smashed Aamir Khan's record of Dangal's worldwide collections and is steadily inching towards the 1000-crore mark. The film has also become the highest-grossing film in YRF's spy genre. SRK's Pathaan is now amongst KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 in terms of its success.

The movie's success can be attributed to whistle-worthy dialogues and edgy action sequences. Apart from that, Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger made it even more special. Fans loved the Khans coming together after so long with their chemistry and comic timing becoming a highlight of the movie. SRK's comeback after years also helped pull audiences to the theatres.

With the soaring success, Pathaan's team called for a success party on February 7. Shah Rukh Khan at the event expressed his gratitude to the fans for showering abundant love on the film. Speaking about the film making history with its record-shattering collections, SRK said that 'it's nice to be back'. He further said that he is never in a rush to finish a film. Stating his desires, SRK said that spreading happiness and making films to entertain are things he loves doing. He thanked Aditya Chopra and Siddharth for the opportunity to be a part of the grand movie.