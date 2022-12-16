Mumbai: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that their upcoming film, starring Vicky Kaushal, will make its debut in theatres on July 28, 2023. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The upcoming film featuring the fresh pairing of Vicky and Tripti will be available for streaming for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories post its theatrical run, a press release stated.

The project is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. It is the second theatrical co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Their first joint project is Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha, set to be released on July 7, 2023.

Johar called Tiwari's directorial "special on several counts". Tiwari and Bindra's banner Leo Media Collective is a co-producer of the upcoming film. The duo said they are excited to collaborate with two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India -- Prime Video and Dharma -- for the movie.

Talking about Vicky and Tripti starrer, Tiwari said, "The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn't been told before."

Meanwhile, Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and The Great Indian Family featuring Manushi Chhillar coming up next.