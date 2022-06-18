Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his 'all white' look from his recent Croatia trip and fans just can't keep calm. Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently worked with the actor also dropped a humorous comment on his post.

The Sardar Udham actor took to his Instagram account to share a few photographs from his recent work trip, where posed for the camera in a white shirt, white pants and black and white high-neck sneakers. The actor completed his outfit with black shades that reflected the sea in his backdrop.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen in profile rolling up his sleeves. He sports a Kada on his left hand. In the next photo, the actor stares looking at the camera in style showing off his high-neck sneakers.

Fans and admirers swamped the comment section of the actor's post with fire and heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Farah Khan also dropped a hilarious comment on Vicky's post. Farah Khan jokingly wrote, "Clearly had fun while I was away." Farah's comment is seemingly in context to her earlier post teasing Katrina Kaif with pictures wherein she was seen getting cozy with Vicky.

Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Croatia

Vicky who won the IIFA Best Actor Award in the lead role for Sardar Udham will be seen next with actor Sara Ali Khan in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The Sanju actor recently flew back to Mumbai after shooting for a romantic song with actor Tripti Dimri and choreographer Farah Khan.

