Mumbai: As the year 2022 draws to a close, many Bollywood stars are leaving the galaxy cluster at India's entertainment capital, Mumbai, and are heading to their much-needed holiday break. While some step outside the country, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen a rather different place for their year-end vacation.

On Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his holiday with his wife Katrina. The Raazi actor has shared a picture of a leopard and captioned it with "Spotted." The two have headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district of Rajasthan.

After celebrating Christmas with their families, VicKat first took a flight to Jodhpur from Mumbai. Katrina was in so much haste that she stepped inside the Mumbai airport without a security check. When an officer told her about the security check, she immediately realised her mistake and went back for the procedure.

Once the couple landed in Jodhpur, they travelled to their destination by road. Jawai area has more than 40 families of leopards and is famous for the big cat sightings. It is surrounded by the Aravali range of mountains. The place is famous among the elite section of society.

READ | Katrina Kaif shares Christmas pictures with Vicky Kaushal and family, fans say 'Punjabi Santa looks cute'

Earlier, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too celebrated his birthday in Jawai area. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married this year, too had their vacation last year at the same destination.

Talking about Vicky and Katrina, the two got married last year in December in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony which saw only a select few guests in attendance. The couple will ring in the New Year at Jawai and will return to Mumbai to fulfil their work commitments.

On the work front, Vicky has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk and Yash Raj Films produced film with Manushi Chillar in his kitty. For Katrina, coming up next is TIger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.