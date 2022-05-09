Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have kickstarted the week on a bright note. The most admired couple of tinselville treated their fans to adorable pictures from their vacation. Going by the picture, it seems that Vicky and Katrina's holiday was all about 'sugar rush.'

On Monday morning, Katrina shared a set of three pictures on social media. Donning a green outfit, the actor is all smiles in the pictures. Katrina's caption suggests that they had sumptuous food at her favorite restaurant in New York. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s 🥞 🥳🥳🥳."

Vicky took has shared a picture on his Instagram around the same time as his wife. The Uri actor has seemingly shared the picture after the meal if his caption "Sugar rush," is anything to go by. In the picture shared by Vicky, he is seen crossing the road with his arm around Katrina.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas. The thriller also stars Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. She has completed the shoot for Phone Bhoot directed by Gurmmeet Singh. With Katrina, the film also features Abhinay Raj Singh, Jackie Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Talking about Vicky, the National Award-winning actor has a slew of projects at various levels of production. He will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He also has Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty along with a rom-com to be directed by Anand Tiwari co-starring Tripti Dimri.

READ | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's pool picture is sure to melt the internet