Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is on Rajasthan holiday with actor wife Katrina Kaif is known. While Katrina is yet to document her holiday with Vicky on social media, the Uri star is seemingly in no mood to keep his fans waiting for their holiday pictures.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Rajasthan holiday. The actor, however, deleted the post in no time but before he pulls down the post, his followers had already took note of it. When Vicky shared another set of pictures after few minutes, his fans said that he is learning how to up his social media game from his wife who has 69.5 million followers on Instagram.

Asking him why he deleted the earlier post, a fan wrote, "Paji post delete kyo.ki phale wali 😢😢," while another said, "Deleting and posting it again🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️learning from the wife we see👀."

In the latest pictures, Vicky is seen posing against a gradient sky and leopard safari terrain. Sharing the pictures, Vicky dropped a motivating caption and wrote, "Here's to rising up in 2023. ☀️🫶🏽"

Soon after he shared the latest pictures, fans swarmed his comment section with queries about Katrina. His followers on Instagram are also requesting the actor to share pictures with his wife. Commenting on his post, a fan wrote, "Picture with katrina too ❤️😍."

As reported earlier, Vicky and Katrina have headed to Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district of Rajasthan. The place is famous among the elite section of society. Before VicKat, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too enjoyed their vacation last year at the same destination.

The couple will ring in the New Year at Jawai and will return to Mumbai to fulfil their work commitments. Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar, and Anand Tiwari's untitled films in his kitty. For Katrina, coming up next is TIger 3 and Merry Christmas.