Mumbai: Katrina Kaif looked like a regal beauty in her Diwali outfit. The actress chose a shimmery black saree for 'Choti Diwali' celebrations and needless to say, she looked like a million bucks! Katrina took to Instagram to share a photo of her Diwali look and amongst the many compliments she received from her friends and fans in the comment section, the most special one came from her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky wrote "Stunner" in Hindi for Katrina and isn't it just the cutest thing on the Internet? Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy promoting her film 'Phone Bhoot'. 'Phone Bhoot' which was helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'. Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film 'Sardar Udham', which received positive feedbacks from the audience. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films the release date of the film is still awaited.

Also, he has Dharma Productions' next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his kitty. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)