Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal never leaves a chance to make his wife Katrina Kaif feel special. During their Maldives vacay last July, Vicky did his best to bring a smile to Katrina's face. He teamed up with actor Sharvari Wagh and the duo danced in a goofy way. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Vicky seemingly danced his heart our for Katrina on her birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, actor and host Mini Mathur posted a video giving a glimpse of how she spent 2022. Mini's best moments from 2022 also included Katrina's birthday. In one of the shots, Vicky is seen dancing as he kneeled on the floor. Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, was seen grooving to the music behind him. Katrina, who sat on a couch near them with another person, blushed looking at Vicky.

The particular video has gone viral on social media and has left netizens in awe of VicKat. (Vicky and Katrina are fondly called by this name.)"How adorable," a social media user commented. "Vicky is a sweetheart," another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan. "I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said.

She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas while Vicky has Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari's untitled films ready for release. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in his kitty.