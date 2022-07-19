Mumbai : Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as ‘Do Deewane Shaher Mein’ and ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga’, died on July 18 at the age of 82. According to Bhupinder Singh’s wife Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack. Bhupinder Singh was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days. Over a decades-long career, Bhupinder Singh enthralled the audience with his evergreen songs like ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga’, ‘Dil Dhoondhta Hai’, ‘Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai’ and many more. ANI