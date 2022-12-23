Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others offer condolences
Updated on: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: Tollywood veteran Kaikala Satyanarayana died in the wee hours on Friday at his home in Filmnagar. He was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments over the past several days.
Born on July 25, 1935 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Satyanarayana debuted with Telugu movie Sipai Koothuru in 1959. Satyanarayana went on to act in around 800 movies in a career spanning six decades. Although he excelled as the quintessential bad man in the movies, he was also feted for his portrayal of mythological characters, especially Lord Yama, the Hindu god of death.
From NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao, Krishna to Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, and Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Satyanarayana acted alongside the entire gamut of Tollywood film stars spanning several generations. He last appeared in 2019 Mahesh Babu starrer 'Maharshi'.
Tollywood stars and personalities from all walks of life in the two Telugu states have condoled the death of Satyanarayana who was famed for his acting prowess and kind-heartedness.
Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared his throwback pictures of the veteran actor and wrote, "Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏." He has also shared a lengthy note in Telugu condoling Kaikala's demise.
Rest in peace— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022
Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma
Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y
Mahesh Babu too took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏."
Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022
RRR star Ram Charan and Ravi Teja took expressed grief over Kaikala Satyanarayana's death.
Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022
His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!
May his soul rest in peace🙏
Grief-stricken by the demise of the— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022
legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.
My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏
He won Lok Sabha polls from Machilipatnam in 1996. Family sources said that the Satyanarayana's last rites will be performed on Saturday.