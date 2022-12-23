Hyderabad: Tollywood veteran Kaikala Satyanarayana died in the wee hours on Friday at his home in Filmnagar. He was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments over the past several days.

Born on July 25, 1935 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Satyanarayana debuted with Telugu movie Sipai Koothuru in 1959. Satyanarayana went on to act in around 800 movies in a career spanning six decades. Although he excelled as the quintessential bad man in the movies, he was also feted for his portrayal of mythological characters, especially Lord Yama, the Hindu god of death.

From NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao, Krishna to Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, and Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Satyanarayana acted alongside the entire gamut of Tollywood film stars spanning several generations. He last appeared in 2019 Mahesh Babu starrer 'Maharshi'.

Tollywood stars and personalities from all walks of life in the two Telugu states have condoled the death of Satyanarayana who was famed for his acting prowess and kind-heartedness.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared his throwback pictures of the veteran actor and wrote, "Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏." He has also shared a lengthy note in Telugu condoling Kaikala's demise.

Mahesh Babu too took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏."

RRR star Ram Charan and Ravi Teja took expressed grief over Kaikala Satyanarayana's death.

He won Lok Sabha polls from Machilipatnam in 1996. Family sources said that the Satyanarayana's last rites will be performed on Saturday.