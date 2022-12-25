Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passed away on December 25 following a cardiac arrest. Rao was best known for his comic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema. In his career spanning over six decades, Rao had starred in over 600 films and was last seen in the 2022 film Bangarraju. He was 78 years old.

Born in Balliparru village of Krishna district in 1944, Chalapathi debuted in the film industry with Gudachari 116. According to reports, it was senior actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao who helped Rao to enter the filmdom. In his decades-long career, Chalapathi has acted with three generations of Nandamuri family – NT Rama Rao, Balakrishna and Jr NTR.

After the news of his death broke, there was an outpouring of condolences and grief on Twitter, with many calling him the ‘finest and boldest’ actors of the current generation. Fans took to social media and shared old videos of him from films.

Condolences poured in for the veteran actor from various quarters including Telugu film industry and audiences. A fan wrote, "Finest and boldest actor of the past and present generation Miss you and your apt roles Om shanti.” Another condoled, “We lost another great actor…” A third added that it was a ‘terrible’ year for Tollywood.

His body will be kept at his son Ravi Babu’s residence for fans and well-wishers to pay their respects on Sunday, and his last rites are likely to be performed after his daughter arrives from the United States. Chalapathi Rao is survived by his wife Indumathi, two daughters and his son Ravi Babu.