Hyderabad: Actor Venkatesh needs no introduction even beyond the two Telugu-speaking states courtesy his earlier Hindi films and a career spread over nearly four decades in the south. The sexagenarian actor hails from an illustrious filmy family but movies were never his calling until a failed business venture made him think otherwise.

Venkatesh is gearing up for the release of the Netflix series Rana Naidu which also features his nephew Rana Daggubati. The uncle-nephew duo is promoting the show on various platforms and during one such promotional interview, Venkatesh revealed how he became an actor which actually was not his original plan.

When asked about his decision to come into films, Venkatesh said that it was "just an accident" as he never wanted to get into acting. "I was doing my MBA and I finished my studies and came back from the US and tried to do some business." Venkatesh said he wanted to sell spices in collaboration with the American giant in the spices market, McCormick & Company.

He further said that the idea "didn't really work out" and then suddenly one fine day his father and renowned producer D. Ramanaidudad asked him to act in a movie that was being made under their home banner as the hero who was to headline the film was "a little busy." That was it! Venkatesh said he jumped into movies after a little bit of training and debuted as the leading man in 1986 released Raghavendra Rao-directed film Kaliyuga Pandavulu, the rest, as they say, is history.