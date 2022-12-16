Hyderabad: Actor Varun Sood has apparently got his dream project. The actor is reportedly being roped in to play the lead role in an upcoming series Call me Bae. The series also features Ananya Panday, who will be seen romancing not one but four guys in the series and Varun happens to be one of the handsome dudes in the long format series.

Varun reportedly plays a gym trainer in Call me Bae. The series won't be his digital debut but it certainly is a big-ticket project for him which has the potential to propel his career. Varun outshone several actors to bag the part and will soon be signing on the dotted lines.

If reports are to be believed, the makers also approached Neelam Kothari to play Ananya's mother in the series but she is seemingly not ready to play mother's roles yet. The team is now on the lookout for actors who can fit the bill.

The actor was previously seen in Ragini MMS Returns (2017) and his recent outing was in Raj Mehta-directed and Karan Johar-produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Varun is signed up by Johar's Dharma Cornerstone, a talent management agency.

Varun kickstarted his career from reality shows. He is known for participating in MTV India's Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 9 and Ace Of Space 1. Recently he was in the limelight when his former girlfriend Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Divya and Varun parted ways after four years of dating in March 2022.