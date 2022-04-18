Mumbai (Maharashtra): The makers of the upcoming film Bawaal have shared a sneak peek of actor Varun Dhawan's look from the sets in Lucknow. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled off a casting coup for the love story, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun Dhawan's Bawaal look leaks online

In the first look, the actor sitting on a Royal Enfield bike looks dashing and ripped in the image, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot. Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including the city of Paris.

READ | Varun Dhawan protects Samantha from paparazzi frenzy, says 'Don't scare her' - video

The shooting of Varun and Janhvi's Bawaal began on April 10 in Lucknow. With promising electric chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, picturesque visuals and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel, Bawaal produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will hit screens on April 7, 2023.