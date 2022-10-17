Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan channeled his inner werewolf in the just released poster of his upcoming horror comedy Bhediya. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared the first poster from the film.

In the image, the actor is seen turning into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film's cast look terrified as they seem to be roaming with torchlights. "Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct," Varun captioned the image.

Last month, the makers dropped the Bhediya teaser that promised goosebumps inducing a mystic thriller. The teaser showcased the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot and set, but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters. The brief video also gave a glimpse of a hunt in action as the wolf chases a man through the forest. The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of Varun's journey in the industry.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. The horror-comedy drama Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star and Heropanti star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale.

The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree.